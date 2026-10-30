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Al Shabab v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Translated by

Despite the six goals: Al-Shabab's goalkeeper says he is not satisfied with the Al-Ahli match

Match
M. Diaw
Al Shabab vs Al Ahli
Al Shabab
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
Senegal
Saudi Arabia

"The Lions" achieved a historic victory

Al-Shabab goalkeeper Mory Diaw voiced his frustration after the mini-Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli in the Saudi Roshn League, despite a resounding win for "the Lions".

Al-Shabab thrashed Al-Ahli 6-1 on Friday evening at the SHG Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Speaking to Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" after the match, the Senegal international said: "We work hard to achieve victory in every match, and we will seek to win our next game, which comes before the break."

Next Thursday, Al-Shabab travel to Abha in the thirteenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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The goalkeeper added: "I am not 100% satisfied with the match, because we conceded a goal, but the most important thing in the end is getting the three points."

Firas Al-Buraikan grabbed Al-Ahli's only goal in the 40th minute, turning a low cross into Diaw's net.

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