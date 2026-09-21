Warrington Magistrates' Court, in Cheshire, has convicted Mohamed Salah, the Trabzonspor forward, in absentia after he failed to identify the driver of an electric Rolls-Royce "Spectre" worth more than 466,000 euros, caught speeding in March 2026.

The Sun reported that the 34-year-old Egyptian never told police who was behind the wheel of the luxury car when a mobile speed camera clocked it. That silence landed him a charge of failing to identify the driver responsible for the offence.

Magistrates ruled in August 2026. They suspended Salah's driving licence for six months and fined him 769 euros.

According to the newspaper, Salah ignored two summonses to appear in court, both sent to his mansion valued at more than 5 million euros. The court heard the case in his absence and reached its verdict on the available information.

This is not the first time Salah has run into trouble over traffic offences. Police caught him driving a "Ferrari F8 Tributo" at excessive speed in 2022, earning him a fine and 3 penalty points on his licence.

Back in 2018, he was also recorded using a mobile phone while driving near Anfield.