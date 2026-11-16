Despite the defeat to England: the number 3 confirms the greatness of De la Fuente's record with Spain

Share Follow GOAL on Google

England achieved last night, at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, a feat accomplished by only two other national teams since Luis de la Fuente took charge of Spain at the end of 2022.

Advertisement

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the 3-2 defeat ended Spain's 43-match unbeaten run and handed the coach his third loss in 55 games in charge of La Roja.

That spell brought three titles: the 2023 UEFA Nations League, UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

The first defeat came in only his second match. Scott McTominay scored twice on 28 March 2023 to earn Scotland a 2-0 win at Hampden Park in European Championship qualifying.

Almost a year later, Daniel Munoz settled a friendly against Colombia at the London Olympic Stadium (0-1) on 22 March 2024.

Advertisement Advertisement

Since that night in London, Spain had gone 43 matches without defeat, official and friendly alike. Portugal did take the 2025 UEFA Nations League title off them on penalties after a 2-2 final, though that one goes down statistically as one of De la Fuente's ten draws.

Related Topics

England moved three goals clear through Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White. This was Spain's third defeat under De la Fuente, and his first on home soil.

Oyarzabal and Nico Williams pulled two back, but Thomas Tuchel's side held firm and grabbed top spot in the group.

Advertisement

Spain will discover their quarter-final opponent next Friday and play the second leg away from home.

A thrilling match

Advertisement

England delivered one of their finest displays under Tuchel. They controlled almost every phase against the world champions in the sixth and final round of the group stage at the Metropolitano Stadium, before the game flipped around a quarter of an hour into the second half.

Kane had put England ahead from the penalty spot in the 45th minute, Pau Cubarsi having brought him down inside the box. One goal was the margin at the break, and Luis de la Fuente responded with three changes at once at the start of the second half.

Advertisement

Off went Cubarsi, Fabian Ruiz and Mikel Merino, with Dean Huijsen, Pedri and Fermin Lopez coming on. De la Fuente wanted to reclaim midfield and lift a side that had struggled under England's pressure in the first half.

The changes brought no calm. England pressed ferociously from the restart, pushing forward rather than protecting their lead, and doubled the score inside four minutes.

Advertisement

Declan Rice swung in a corner in the 53rd minute. Ezri Konsa rose unmarked inside the box and headed home a second goal that wrecked Spain's calculations.

There was no respite. England swept forward again, exploiting the spaces behind the defence on a lightning counter. The ball reached Jude Bellingham, who slipped it to the onrushing Ben White, and White made it three in the 57th minute.

Advertisement

Just as the match looked set for total English control, the game turned again in the 63rd minute, ten minutes after Konsa's goal. Jarell Quansah dallied on the ball, Lamine Yamal pounced and burst into the box, and Elliot Anderson brought him down. The referee pointed to the spot and sent off the Manchester City player.

Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up in the 65th minute and buried the penalty. Two goals back, hope restored, a fiery night on home soil in front of their own fans.

Advertisement

Ten minutes had become a thrilling chapter. England struck twice in the 53rd and 57th, then Oyarzabal replied from the spot after Anderson's 63rd-minute dismissal, setting the remaining minutes alight as the hosts chased the game.

The drama kept coming. Fifth substitute Nico Williams got Spain's second in the 75th minute, pouncing on a swift attack after Yamal laid the ball off first time to the Athletic Bilbao man. Now just one goal in it.