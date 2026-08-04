Real Madrid are close to officially announcing the signing of Ivorian Yan Diomande, having wrapped up an agreement with Germany's Leipzig.

According to Rodra, a journalist at ESPN in Spain, the delay has nothing to do with any dispute involving the player or his agent, as some reports had suggested. The hold-up lies with Leipzig, even though the deal between all parties has been all but done for several days.

The value of the deal tops 130 million euros including add-ons, according to the same source. Real Madrid expect Diomande in Valdebebas this week to complete his transfer procedures and join the squad.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg backed this up on Sky Sport Germany. He confirmed earlier today that talks between the two clubs have moved on significantly, and that signing the final contracts is now only a matter of time.

Now the clock is ticking. Real Madrid want the deal done before the player heads off to Leipzig's pre-season camp in Austria. The Spanish club's management want him to undergo a medical and clear all the administrative paperwork before he leaves, avoiding any delay that could push back his arrival.

Diomande sits high on Jose Mourinho's list of priorities. The Portuguese coach wants him in as quickly as possible, ready to slot into the team's training and tactical preparations before the new season kicks off.

Madrid's management hope to close the file within hours. That would clear the way for the official announcement and the player's presentation to the fans, part of the club's plan to strengthen the squad with young talent capable of dragging the team back onto the podiums of glory after two seasons without a trophy.

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