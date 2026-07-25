Al-Hilal are closing in on Joao Cancelo's successor this summer, and they've held off a surprise late move from Al-Qadsiah to do it.

Cancelo himself looks set for Barcelona. The Portuguese full-back has made clear he has no wish to return to Al-Hilal following the end of his loan spell, particularly with Italian coach Simone Inzaghi in charge.

According to Saudi journalist Abdulrahman Abaoud, Al-Hilal have reached advanced stages in their negotiations with Al-Taawoun for right-back Mohammed Mahzari.

The club had chased Mahzari since the window opened, targeting him as Cancelo's replacement for next season. Al-Taawoun's steep financial demands kept the deal at arm's length for weeks.

Al-Qadsiah then muscled in, hoping to snatch the Saudi right-back from under Al-Hilal's nose. But "the Boss" came back and edged close to sealing it.

Mahzari ranks among the standout players in Saudi football. He earned a senior national team call-up last March to face Serbia, though he missed out on Saudi Arabia's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Last season, the 24-year-old featured in 35 matches for Al-Taawoun across the Saudi Pro League and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, scoring one goal and providing two assists.