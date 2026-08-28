Barcelona are close to settling one of their departure files in the final days of the transfer window. Academy graduate Toni Fernández has chosen to join Venezia, newly promoted to Serie A, clearing the way for his exit from the Catalan club after a flurry of offers from across Europe.

Spanish outlets "Sport" and "Mundo Deportivo" report that only a few final details remain to complete Toni's move to Venezia. The player had received offers from the Premier League and the Bundesliga before settling on a new experience in Italy.

Out of contract next summer, Toni spent last season as one of Barcelona Atlètic's most prominent players. He took part in pre-season with the first team but couldn't force his way into Hansi Flick's plans, and over the summer he began weighing up his options in search of a project that would let him play at a higher level.

His desire to move somewhere he could settle quickly proved decisive. Toni found the Italian project more attractive than the offers from England and Germany, with Aston Villa and Leeds among the clubs keen on his services.

Big clubs had circled him before. Juventus tried in earlier windows to sell him a long-term project, while Sergio Ramos's plans at Sevilla earmarked him for potential promotion to the first team. On both occasions, the player chose to stay at Barcelona.

Gil at a crossroads

Gil now faces a similar dilemma at Barcelona. Barcelona Atlètic no longer matches his ambitions, and the first team looks a distant prospect given the wealth of options Flick enjoys in midfield.

Barcelona had struck a verbal agreement with the player over a new contract, but talks stalled before anything was finalised. That has left Gil's future wide open, with interest coming from clubs at home and abroad.

Neither the player nor his agent have reached a final decision. His release clause stands at 20 million euros, though Barcelona know the real fee will come in lower, especially with his contract running down in 2027.