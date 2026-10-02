Mohamed Salah will not feature in Egypt's friendly against South Africa on Sunday, despite coach Hossam Hassan's insistence that his captain would return to the camp.

The crisis began when Hassan hauled Salah off after 60 minutes against Angola at Cairo Stadium, the opening round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah walked out of the camp the following day. Reports pointed to his fury at being substituted, along with the tension that gripped the squad after Hassan's comments about injured goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

The Egyptian Football Association, however, insisted Salah's absence from the second-round qualifier against South Sudan was agreed with the technical staff, blaming his reluctance to play on an "artificial turf" surface.

Ahead of that South Sudan clash, Hassan told reporters Salah would be back in the fold to face South Africa.

Trabzonspor-focused website 61 Saat tells a different story. According to the outlet, Salah has left England after a brief family holiday and returned to Turkey to rejoin his club's camp, meaning he will miss the friendly with South Africa.

Salah agreed with the technical staff to sit the match out, the website added, sparing himself fatigue before the Turkish league resumes. Trabzonspor host Samsunspor on 10 October.

Hassan's own words after the South Sudan game may have hastened the decision. The coach hinted at his anger over the player's conduct.