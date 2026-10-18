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Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Despite his readiness and his international brilliance: why does Mourinho insist on sidelining Brahim Diaz?

Real Madrid vs Sevilla
Real Madrid
Sevilla
LaLiga
B. Diaz
J. Mourinho
Morocco
Spain
Morocco
Portugal

Absent from his side's line-up for the clash with Sevilla

A Spanish press report questioned on Sunday the reason behind Morocco's Brahim Diaz being kept out of Real Madrid's line-up in recent weeks, despite his fitness.

Brahim Diaz has featured in just three La Liga matches this season, racking up 99 minutes without a goal or an assist. He also turned out against Inter Milan in the Champions League, playing 79 minutes and creating a goal.

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho named his side for the La Liga clash with Sevilla, and Brahim Diaz was nowhere in it. The Moroccan remains stuck on the substitutes' bench.


Newspaper "AS" said in its comment on the line-up: "Since his outstanding display against Inter, Diaz has played only 22 minutes across five matches. He is still suffering from muscular pain, but it does not prevent him from playing, and he is available to Mourinho."

It continued: "He played with Morocco during the last international break and scored a goal. Tonight, he was on the bench again."

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