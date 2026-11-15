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According to Saudi journalist Falah Al-Qahtani of the newspaper Okaz, Al-Nassr will let Sadio Mane leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. The club also risk losing Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix.

Al-Nassr's management have decided not to extend Mane's contract. His deal expires in 2027, allowing him to negotiate with other clubs during the winter transfer window and sign a pre-contract agreement for a free transfer in the summer.

Since his move from Bayern Munich to Riyadh in the summer of 2023, the Senegalese player has become indispensable to Al-Nassr's attack, making the decision a surprise on sporting grounds. In around three and a half years, Mane has made 144 competitive appearances for the club, scoring 54 goals and setting up 43. His high point came last season with the league title, which ended the club's seven-year wait.

Mane's departure could be just the start of an overhaul. Ronaldo and Felix also face uncertain futures beyond the end of the season. Ronaldo's contract expires too. According to consistent media reports, the striker could retire once he reaches his personal milestone of 1,000 career goals. He currently has 985.

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After Sadio Mane: will Joao Felix also leave Al-Nassr?

With his deal also expiring in 2027, Felix could leave on a free transfer or for a low fee. To prevent that, the club's management, led by chief executive Ahmed Al-Sultan, are urgently seeking a solution, according to information from the website Kooora. Felix's agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly already trying to arrange the Portuguese player's return to Barcelona.

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Al-Nassr can, however, extend Felix's contract unilaterally, without his consent, for a further two seasons until the summer of 2029. Activating that clause comes with substantial financial conditions: according to rumours, the club would have to pay Chelsea €20 million and raise the player's annual salary from €10 million to €12.5 million.