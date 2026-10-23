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Al Ittihad v Shabab Al Ahli: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
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Despite Al-Ittifaq's brace: Viesing shocks En-Nesyri in the Al-Ittihad and Al-Diriyah match

Y. En-Nesyri
Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah
Al Ittihad
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Saudi Arabia

Will the Tigers win?

Al-Ittihad head coach Jens Wissing has handed Youssef En-Nesyri a shock snub, leaving the Moroccan striker out for the clash with Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ittihad host Al-Diriyah today, Friday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League fixtures.

En-Nesyri starts on the bench, and that despite the brace he struck off the bench in the previous match against Al-Ettifaq.

Wissing instead kept faith with Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena up front, backed by Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Algeria's Houssem Aouar and Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum, with compatriot Steven Bergwijn absent.

In midfield, the German paired Mukhtar Ali with Colombian Richard Rios, leaving Senegal's Dion Lopy among the substitutes.

The hosts go into the match fourth in the table on 20 points, five behind leaders Al-Qadsiah, who have played an additional game.

Al-Diriyah, meanwhile, sit seventh on 15 points from 4 wins, 3 draws and 3 defeats.

Al-Ittihad's line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Predrag Rajkovic

Defence: Muhannad Al-Shanqiti - Danilo Pereira - Saad Al-Mousa - Faris Abedi

Midfield: Mukhtar Ali - Richard Rios - Georginio Wijnaldum

Attack: Houssem Aouar - George Ilenikhena - Ahmed Al-Ghamdi

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