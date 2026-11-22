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Villarreal coach Iñigo Pérez analysed his side's 3-2 defeat to Barcelona, expressing his frustration at leaving Camp Nou without any points after making an excellent start.

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According to Castellón Diario, Iñigo Pérez admitted in his press conference that his team were well aware how hard it would be to protect a lead against a side of the Catalan club's stature. What stung most was that his players' good work early on wasn't reflected in the final result.

He explained: "When you go two goals up after 35 very good minutes, you know that a team like Barcelona are going to put you under pressure, and that they will do so relentlessly until they turn the result around."

Pérez conceded the defeat was hard to swallow after his side had gone two goals ahead and played at a very high level for much of the first half.

He said: "It hurts us to have a two-goal advantage and then leave in the end with nothing, after such a very good start."

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Control and chances swung back and forth all game, he admitted, and his players' lead was never a guarantee against opponents with such attacking quality.

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Asked about the contrast between the two halves, he pointed to Barcelona's quality and the different phases a game like this goes through.

He noted: "Regardless of the tactical and physical aspects and technical skill, the flow of play changes constantly during a match," adding that Villarreal had also clearly been the better side for the first 35 minutes. Barcelona barely created a chance of note in that spell, while the Yellow Submarine scored twice.

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He refused to point the finger at his players, defending the effort they'd put in against opponents who force you to keep your defensive level very high throughout.

He said: "I have no blame to direct at my players, because when facing Barcelona's style of play, you have to accept the need to defend very well."

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Still, Pérez admitted Villarreal could have made better use of their chances to push forward once Barcelona had seized control.

In his view, his team needed to string together more passes and build attacks that would relieve the Catalan pressure.

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He stressed: "We could have done better in this respect. After they had their chance, we needed to be able to link several consecutive passes together in order to create an attacking situation."

El Chiringuito later posted his response on X when he was asked about the match's controversial refereeing incidents.

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Iñigo Pérez kept it short: "I never comment on refereeing decisions after matches."