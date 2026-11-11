Despite a hellish run of results: the language of numbers favours Carrick over Arteta at the "start of the journey" in the Premier League

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Michael Carrick, the manager of Manchester United, faces the threat of dismissal from his post amid a decline in results and his presence in the relegation zone of the English Premier League.

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Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, is riding a special wave at Arsenal. His side top the Premier League, hold the title, and are motoring through the Champions League.

Yet line the two managers up at the start of their respective Arsenal and Manchester United reigns, and a big surprise emerges.

Arteta took charge of Arsenal in December 2019. Manchester United handed Carrick the job permanently in January 2026.

Across their first 26 Premier League matches, Carrick outperformed the Arteta whom the Arsenal board backed so patiently. The picture would change later.

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Carrick won 13 to Arteta's 12. United drew seven, Arsenal six.

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Six defeats in 26 games for Carrick, eight for Arsenal. Carrick's side scored 43 goals, Arteta's 40.

Opponents breached United's net 33 times and Arsenal's 28, leaving the Gunners with a goal difference of 12 against the Red Devils' 10.

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Add it up and Michael Carrick banked 46 points from his first 26 Premier League matches. Arteta managed 42.

Sacking imminent

Manchester United's decision-makers gather today, Wednesday, for a summit in Monaco. Michael Carrick, meanwhile, keeps clocking in as his future darkens.

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Press reports expect United to announce Carrick's sacking today after a slump in results, with Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the United States national team manager, lined up to replace him.

English newspaper the Daily Mail reported that Carrick, United's 45-year-old manager, gave a thumbs-up to photographers as he arrived at the club's Carrington training ground this morning, Wednesday.

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Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are set to meet Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco to settle Carrick's fate.

Pull the trigger on Carrick, and the total compensation paid to coaching and administrative staff over the past three years under Ratcliffe and Ineos will climb to nearly 30 million pounds. Buying Pochettino out of his United States contract will cost the club a further 7 million pounds.

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Berrada and Wilcox flew to the south of France yesterday for a scheduled Ineos summit. Today they will hand Ratcliffe their recommendation, and every sign points to Carrick paying the price for his side's alarming slide into the relegation zone.

Carrick himself is living in limbo in Manchester. He was spotted leaving United's training ground yesterday, Tuesday, alongside his 16-year-old son Jacey, a young player at the club, having overseen a small group of players during the international break.

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Club sources tell the English newspaper that no final decision has been reached, and co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer must still approve the sacking.

The Old Trafford board wants to tell Carrick its decision face to face, so official confirmation may not arrive until Thursday.