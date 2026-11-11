Desiree Ellis defends Banyana Banyana squad selections for FIFA Women’s World Cup Inter-Continental Play-offs: 'A lot of players had raised their hands'

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The 63-year-old head coach has opened up about the significant challenges she faced when finalising her 23-player roster for the crucial 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup play-offs. The South African tactician admitted that the rising level of competition within the national team setup made this one of her most difficult selection windows to date.

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Tough calls for the national team boss

South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has admitted that narrowing down her squad for the upcoming 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup inter-continental play-offs in Morocco was an arduous task.

"It was very difficult because a lot of players had raised their hands, and I needed to select from a different group of players. If you look at the squad we announced, five players have come back. You know it's our World Cup tournament – you cannot think of anything more important than this one, and, of course, the first game, and it's never about selecting. It has become more and more difficult," Ellis explained to SABC Sport.

Monitoring the overseas contingent

To bolster the squad’s quality, Ellis has leaned heavily on her stars playing in professional leagues abroad.

Ellis maintains a rigorous monitoring system for her foreign-based stars, ensuring they remain integrated with the national team's physical and tactical requirements. "I have conversations with them. I think I speak a lot with Thembi [Kgatlana] because she's scoring almost every week. I've had conversations with Bongeka [Gamede] as well as Amo [Amogelang Motau] and Linda [Motlhalo] in Glasgow. I actually met Linda's strength and conditioning coach – she was there this week as part of the multidisciplinary team that FIFA brought, so I actually met her," the coach added.

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This hands-on approach extends beyond just tactical discussions, as the South African technical team remains in constant contact with club-level staff. "It's a follow-up on what they do. We look at their games; we speak to their conditioning coaches. Well, not me directly, but our conditioning coaches stay in contact with them to be able to get what they're doing, so when they come in, we know where they are at," Ellis noted when detailing the sports science collaboration involved in her selection process.

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Concerns over local intensity levels

While the overseas players remain sharp, the 63-year-old coach expressed some reservations regarding the current state of domestic football.

Despite these concerns, Ellis was quick to praise the resilience and hunger shown by players competing within South Africa. She noted that many individuals have continued to show great determination to impress the national team scouts, regardless of the structural challenges they face. The coach believes this competitive fire is essential for the growth of the women's game in the country and keeps the established stars on their toes as the World Cup cycle reaches its peak.

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Ultimately, the objective for Banyana Banyana is clear: secure qualification for the 2027 showpiece. Ellis wants her squad to arrive in Morocco with total focus on the task at hand, treating every match as a final.