Deserved award? Fans debate coronation of Benni McCarthy as PSL Coach of the Season

The Usuthu coach was named the most outstanding tactician of the campaign that was yet again conquered by Mamelodi Sundowns

After AmaZulu's Benni McCarthy was named Premier Soccer League coach of the season, South African fans reacted by arguing whether or not the retired Bafana Bafana star deserved the award.

Critics have pointed out McCarthy should not have been awarded because he joined Usuthu in December when the league was running and that the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena (joint managers/head coaches) should have been declared the winners instead. Notably, Steve Komphela is in the role of senior coach at Sundowns which is an unusual setup in the PSL. The coach of the season award is often awarded to the coach that wins the PSL title.

Other critics felt the Sundowns duo was 'robbed' of the award given that they finished 13 points above McCarthy's AmaZulu who secured the Caf Champions League slot by finishing second - their best ever position in the top-flight. Others also felt the coach enjoyed massive resources pumped by Sandile Zungu and thus his road to second place was made even smoother.

However, he received support too, as many felt the South African's achievements during the short period are worth celebrating for he only lost two games at AmaZulu. McCarthy also joined Usuthu when they were in a serious struggle before assisting in stabilising them and dramatically negotiating their move upwards.

How fans reacted to McCarthy's PSL award:

Mxm you bought this award for him



He doesn't deserve it 🏆🏆, being runners up it's not an achievement — Andrew (@Andrew79808410) June 6, 2021

So we are celebrating position 2? How best of he didn't deliver any championship — TheDon (@next_trend) June 6, 2021

Do you understand that uSuthu has always been at the bottom and for it, to reach where it is now was unimaginable......if you don't comprehend that, you are beyond! — Let's Be Fair (@Dlidlozi) June 7, 2021

His coaching career will be cursed by this award, other coaches work so hard and win the league to deserve such an award. Bennie won nothing. May next season be the worst in his career 🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/5Ah28VjiNC — Mr X (@KhosaXikombiso) June 6, 2021

I don't think this is fair and he came late in the season, he has not won a single trophy 🤔 — Ayanda Mhlongo🇿🇦 (@ayandamhlongoas) June 6, 2021

13 point lead, lost one game, psl new record, semifinals of the Nedbank. @OfficialPSL this is a day light robbery it's just remind me of Oscarine's wonder goal. — J-Tebogo (@TEEBOGO7) June 6, 2021

Congratulations he derseves it. He has completely transformed the team. Well to uSuthu, we are proud... — Nkosinathi Zuma (@Nkosina97957752) June 6, 2021

From bottom of the log to number 2of the log he's the best coach — ThobaniNgubane@madevu (@thobani40050550) June 6, 2021

Congratulations My Ma-se Kind Salute @bennimccarthy17 keep up the great work you are doing for our Football in South Africa and the World my Legend. — Nkululeko Machanyana (@NPMachanyana1) June 7, 2021

Congratulations to Benny n Amazulufootballclub for the outstanding performance I hope u continue with that performance n consistency next season — Seapholemolele (@Seaphole1) June 7, 2021

He deserved it, well done coach. from number 13 in log to no 2! Well done Benny and thanks for new sponsor DSTV . — Shabati_k (@konaitej) June 6, 2021

Congrats Benni, you even outdid the chairman's mandate , the chairman was aiming for atleast no4 — Kgafelo Eafkay (@Kgafelo2) June 6, 2021

Congrats coach 🎉👏🎉 the 1st(my existence) coach to win coach of the season without winning a league because you deserve it more than anyone not to mention the 3 fruit salad guys. — @Lazarusshilabye (@Lazarusshilaby2) June 6, 2021