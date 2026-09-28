Deschamps didn't do it: Zidane breaks into a rare list in the history of the France national team

France's new head coach Zinedine Zidane wasted no time writing his name into a rare corner of Les Bleus history. Monday evening's 1-0 win over Belgium, in the second round of Group One of the UEFA Nations League, saw to that.

According to "Stats Foot", Zidane became just the fourth coach in the history of the France national team to win his first two official matches in charge, after Henri Guérin (1964), Henri Michel (1984) and Aimé Jacquet (1994).

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Succeeding Didier Deschamps, Zidane had opened his tenure with a 1-0 win in the first round, that one over Turkey.

France now prepare for their third match in the group, against Italy, on 2 October.

Deschamps, by contrast, began his own reign with a goalless friendly draw against Uruguay in August 2012.

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