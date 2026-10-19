Johan Derksen couldn't believe what he saw on Sunday as FC Groningen suffered a 5-2 home defeat against Ajax. One Groningen player in particular fell well short in De Snor's view, as he made clear on Vandaag Inside.

"I read the newspapers this morning. They're full of praise for Ajax. But Groningen played a huge part in it. They played so terribly badly, like wimps," said Derksen, stunned by the performance of Dick Lukkien's team.

Derksen then singled out Thijmen Blokzijl. "And at the back there's a blond central defender. They think he's a great talent, but he's no good at all," he said. "He's decent on the ball. When he brings it forward, it looks quite good."

On Blokzijl's defending, the analyst from Grolloo added: "But he can't defend, he's always late, he doesn't mark his men. I don't understand why they see him as a talent."

Afterwards, Blokzijl was highly critical of his own performance on ESPN. "We conceded two goals from corners and we failed in transition. It simply wasn't good enough," said the centre-back.

Valentijn Driessen joined in. "We also need to stop going on about how good that goalkeeper is. We've seen enough of Vaessen now. He's mad, too short and doesn't save shots," said the Eredivisie pundit of Etienne Vaessen.

In the first half, Vaessen saved a Davy Klaassen penalty. But he couldn't prevent Groningen's heavy defeat against Ajax. Trots van het Noorden occupy seventh place in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie for now.