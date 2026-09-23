Derksen lays into ‘childish’ Van Dijk after seeing footage of press conference

Johan Derksen watched Virgil van Dijk's press conference on Wednesday in amazement. The Netherlands captain clashed with, among others, Valentijn Driessen, much to Derksen's surprise.

"Virgil, this is a bit of a chore, isn't it? You're a bit grumpy today. Normally you're quite a nice bloke," Driessen began at the press moment.

"Sometimes things need to be said. I can't just sit and listen to all that moaning the whole time," replied Van Dijk. "Can't you just be open as well? You're being super curt," Driessen fired back.

Derksen

"He has always had the wind in his sails. And now he is completely rattled because someone dares to criticise him. He's not used to that," Derksen begins his analysis of Van Dijk's press conference on Vandaag Inside.

"But you're only a star if you don't struggle with that either," Derksen tells the defender. "It's a bit childish that the great Van Dijk is losing sleep over a few sentences he doesn't like."

Derksen also takes aim at Van Dijk the player. "He is very vulnerable. Van Dijk needs four people around him so that he can play like Beckenbauer."

"A few years ago I said something. And then Van Dijk decided that the Netherlands national team would no longer speak to VI. That was very pleasant, because not a single footballer has anything to say after a match anyway. Idle chatter and stating the obvious," said the critical Derksen.