The 19-year-old takes Michael Olise's place in Bayern Munich's squad for the Champions League showdown against FC Arsenal.

Olise picked up an unnecessary second yellow card against Viking Stavanger the previous week and did Bayern no favours. Even with a man down, the Norwegian underdogs scored a late equaliser to make it 3-3.

Last weekend, Binder starred in the derby. In the Regionalliga clash between "little Bayern" and 1860 Munich, he set up Anton Heinz's opener before scoring the second himself.

His provocative celebration then angered 1860 fans in the home section at the Grünwalder Stadion. The highly rated Bayern talent ran towards them, pointedly held a hand to his left ear and slid on his knees towards the corner flag.

Next matches FCB Champions League 15:00 ARS

Does Tim Binder already have a professional contract at Bayern Munich?

Regarded as one of the leading talents in the German record champions' youth set-up, Binder joined from the youth ranks of Bundesliga rivals FC Augsburg in 2019. The teenager can play on either wing in attack and is currently a Germany Under-19 international.

A few weeks ago, he signed a professional contract running until 2030. Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund said at the time: "Tim has a great deal of potential. He is quick, strong at dribbling and has a superb character. He recently demonstrated his talent, among other things, during pre-season with the first team. Tim is a prime example of the outstanding development opportunities at our campus. He came to us at a young age and has continued to develop steadily in the youth teams. We are very pleased to continue on this path with him at Bayern Munich."

Imago



