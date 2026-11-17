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From Serie C to La Liga three years ahead of schedule, Deportivo de A Coruna are finally back in the spotlight. CEO Massimo Benassi, a key figure in this remarkable revival, spoke to us exclusively.

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The club's sporting revival is part of a project built to last, on and off the pitch. Deportivo de A Coruna have returned to La Liga after climbing from Spain's third division to the top flight, reaching their original target several years early. Massimo Benassi has played an important role in that journey. The Galician club's CEO has strong ties to Italy, as his name suggests.

A native of Pordenone who moved to Spain years ago, the Depor CEO spoke to Calciomercato and Goal about the club's strategy, its ties to Italian football, transfers and investment in infrastructure. He wants the club to keep growing, but with its feet firmly on the ground.

Italian fans used to call the club Deportivo La Coruna, but it is now Deportivo de A Coruna. What prompted the change? Is it part of a rebrand?

"In fact, it was a longstanding situation. The city has been called that for a long time, for many, many years. It is called A Coruna, and all we did was hold a vote among members and season-ticket holders, who decided the club should be called Real Club Deportivo A Coruna to bring it into line. The response was extraordinary, with more than 80% of season-ticket holders and members choosing this, so it seemed the right thing to do."

You speak excellent Italian, though your accent now has a Galician edge. How did you go from Pordenone to becoming CEO of a club back in the spotlight?

"Yes, I’m from Pordenone, but I’ve lived in Spain since 2017. Sadly, I’ve completely lost my accent, but I’m proud to be Italian. My story is one of a lot of hard work, little sleep and plenty of travel. In the end, I’d say my story and the club’s are similar."



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After some dark years, you're back at the top level. What's the project and vision behind this revival?

"Ours is a story of hard work. When we arrived, the club were in the third tier, the equivalent of Italy’s Serie C, and in three seasons we returned to La Liga. That was scheduled for 2029 in our strategic plan, so we achieved it three years early. But work, when done methodically, usually produces results."

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You've recruited heavily from Italy over the years, both in management and on the sporting side. What connects Italy and Deportivo de A Coruna?

"We always follow the Italian leagues closely, and it’s no coincidence that we’ve signed Italian players in recent years, such as Quagliata and Mulattieri last year — Quagliata then stayed — and Amatucci this summer. But I want to stress that they all had, and have, qualities we needed and didn’t have in the squad. We didn’t sign them just because they’re Italian. We don’t look at passports when we sign players.



Will you keep looking to the Italian league in the transfer market?

"I admit that, as an Italian, it’s a pleasure to have them in the squad. I’m proud to have them here and to be able to help young Italian players develop in Spain’s top flight. There’s a lot of talent in Italy that I think isn’t being used, and we may be able to find more in future windows. Italy has talent and always has. Historically, we’ve always been a people of innovators, a people who have always known how to adapt and reinvent themselves, so football is certainly full of talented young players too.



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Is the aim to keep growing and expand beyond Italy as well?

"Yes, internationally we’ve been to the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Brazil, England and Portugal. This summer we played two friendlies against Fiorentina and Genoa in Italy, and we held a training camp at Coverciano. So it’s obviously an important country for us, with an important fan base. We believe Deportivo left a bad memory for some people and a good one for others (laughs, referring to the 4-0 win against Milan), and that’s something we want to change."

In the first team, you've paired young talents with stars such as Aubameyang and Traoré, who may be a little older but remain important.

"Yes. Since we started in 2023, we’ve set ourselves internal rules for building the team, the squad. So 25% of the first-team players come from our youth system, and at least half the team are under 26. For us, having a mix of young players and others with experience is ideal. Aubameyang, Traoré and Angelino arrived this summer, as did Gimenez from Atlético Madrid and Casado from Barcelona. Although Casado is very young, he has played the last three seasons in La Liga’s first division. So it’s important for us to develop a good base of young players who can grow with the club, alongside players with extensive international experience.

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Is a return to Europe the target this season, or is that dream still some way off? "Our objective this season: we have 15 points and need 30 more, so the target is 45 points. We are a club that, as we’ve always said, puts humility first. We’ve come from the third tier and we’ll never forget the years in Serie C, so we need to grow, but with our feet firmly on the ground. Things are going really well for us in Spain. The club are one of the most interesting projects in football. We’re fortunate to have owners who want to invest beyond the pitch. We’ve built a new training ground that’s practically finished; we’ll complete this final phase in the next 11 months. We’ve renovated the stadium. It’s a project that I genuinely believe can bring great satisfaction in the future."