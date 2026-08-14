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Al Nassr v Al Qadsiah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Departure is not the reason: Nawaf Al-Aqidi at risk of missing Al-Nassr's opener

Al Nassr FC vs Al Fateh FC
Al Nassr FC
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
N. Al-Aqidi
Saudi Arabia

Al-Alami prepares to face Al-Fateh

Nawaf Al-Aqidi, the Al-Nassr goalkeeper, has become a doubt for the team's opening matches in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr begin their Roshn League campaign tomorrow, Saturday, when they host Al-Fateh at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the first round of the new season.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Al-Aqidi suffered a bruise to his shoulder during training earlier this week, putting his participation in the Al-Fateh match at risk.

Al-Nassr's Portuguese doctor Carlos Miguel will decide Al-Aqidi's availability after assessing his condition, before the final training session ahead of the game on Friday evening.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF

The keeper came close to leaving Al-Nassr this summer after the club rejected his renewal terms. His name was linked with Al-Fateh and Al-Shabab, but nothing was officially finalised.

Al-Aqidi started as Al-Nassr's first choice in the first half of last season. He then lost his place to Brazilian Bento following errors against Al-Qadsiah and Al-Hilal in the Roshn League.

He wants more minutes this season to force his way back into the senior national team, having lost his place there to veteran goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais.

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