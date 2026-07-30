On Instagram, the England international confirmed he will not wear the Catalans' shirt next season.

"I am very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and unforgettable experience. I enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me," Rashford wrote. He also posted a picture of his Barca shirt with the number 14 on the back.

In recent weeks, it had already become clear that the 28-year-old was unlikely to stay in Barcelona after his loan spell. Barca therefore turned down a €30 million purchase option and signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United instead as a new option on the left wing.

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Will Marcus Rashford stay at Manchester United?

Last season, Rashford impressed for the Catalans and contributed to 28 goals in 49 matches in all competitions for Hansi Flick's side, scoring 14 and setting up 14 more.

That also means a return to boyhood club Manchester United for the Englishman, who remains under contract until 30 June 2028.

Reintegration under new manager Michael Carrick looks just as likely as a permanent exit. Interest certainly appears to be there, with high-profile clubs Fenerbahce and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keeping tabs on the 28-year-old.