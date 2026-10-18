Dennis Higler’s explanation clearly audible: this is why FC Groningen are not awarded a penalty against Ajax

After Davy Klaassen missed a penalty for Ajax against FC Groningen, the midfielder appeared to concede one himself shortly afterwards. Referee Dennis Higler decided otherwise after reviewing the footage.

Klaassen went in with a firm sliding tackle inside his own penalty area and made contact with Brynjólfur Willumsson. The home crowd at the Euroborg called for a penalty, but Higler let play continue.

Unconvinced, VAR Edwin van de Graaf called Higler over to the screen. The referee studied the footage but stuck with his original decision: no penalty.

On ESPN, Higler explained that the contact between Klaassen and Willumsson came only after the ball had gone well past them.

"Do you have another view of the contact for me?" Higler first asked Van de Graaf. He then explained his decision: "Yes, this is where the contact happens. The Groningen player (Willumsson, ed.) doesn't touch the ball either. For me, he slides across in front here, so absolutely no penalty."