Dennis Bonaventure scores sixth goal of the season in Club Brugge's win

The Nigeria U23 forward was on target to help his side on Thursday evening to end an 11-game drought

Dennis Bonaventure netted his sixth goal of the season as claimed a 3-2 away victory at in a Belgian Championship fixture.

The U23 forward had not scored a goal in the past 11 games (eight in the league) across all competitions for Brugge but found the target in the 34th minute to put his side two-goal up, after Wesley Moraes's early opener.

Pieter Gerkens, off a Yannick Bolasie assist, pulled one back for the hosts in the 64th minute before Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, on in place of Bonaventure, restored the visitors’ two-goal lead.

In injury time, Adrien Trebel scored Anderlecht’s second to ensure there was a tense finale but Brugge held out for the maximum points.

The victory took Brugge to second in the log, a point behind leaders .