Denmark vs France: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Denmark welcome France to face them at Parken Stadium in a Group A1 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Denmark vs France date & kick-off time

Game: Denmark vs France Date: September 25/26, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET / 1:15am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Denmark vs France on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Sports 2.

In India, fans can catch it on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Sports 2 fuboTV India Sony LIV N/A

Denmark squad & team news

Croatia may be top of A1, but the chance for Denmark to vault them - and reach consecutive semi-finals following Euro 2020 last year - looms large for them.

They would need Austria to do them a favour of course - and there is the small matter of beating the world champions too...

Position Players Goalkeepers Schmeichel,Christensen, Rønnow Defenders Andersen, Nelsson, Kjaer, Maehle, Christensen, Kristensen, Larsen, Bah Midfielders Jensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Billing, Wass, Nielsen, Højbjerg Forwards Braithwaite, Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard, Højlund, Lindstrøm

France squad and team news

With a World Cup defence looming in Qatar, it has been less than ideal preparation for Les Bleus after a frustrating Euro 2020 campaign, falling shy of the Nations League finals.

But Didier Deschamp will have relished the chance to fine-tune his selections here, and will hope his side can sign off on a high note.