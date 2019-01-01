Denis Onyango: Mamelodi Sundowns brought A-game to defeat Free State Stars

The experienced goal-minder admits that Downs had a tough campaign, but he is happy that they managed to defend their PSL trophy

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says it was a tough season for the Brazilians after they retained their Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The international walked away with the man of the match award at Goble Park as they defeated Free State Stars 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

"Well done to the guys. It's been a very tough season for me and the team because we had so many games,” Onyango told SuperSport TV.

It is Onyango's third PSL title with Sundowns having also won three trophies with SuperSport United.

“But I had to bring my A-game because we knew we were playing a very strong team fighting for their lives,” said the former keeper.

The Brazilians netted through substitute Phakamani Mahlambi in the opening half and they managed to ensure that they beat runners-up to the title.

“I knew we could score a goal and of course keeping a clean sheet would be much better for a team that has been fighting for me all season,” he added.

"We knew it was going to be very tough. Coming to Goble Park is never easy even though we've been winning here for the last few years. They were fighting relegation and we were fighting for the league. All we had to do was win our game and leave the rest to the PSL," concluded the Ugandan keeper.

Stars were relegated to the National First Division (NFD) following their defeat to Sundowns.