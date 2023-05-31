Denis Onyango desperate for new Mamelodi Sundowns contract as 10-time PSL champion's deal comes to an end soon

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has sent his camp to negotiate a new contract for him as he is not ready to turn his back on Chloorkop.

Veteran goalkeeper's contract is running out

Onyango's camp in locked in talks with Downs

Goalkeeper zooms into the future

WHAT HAPPENED: After serving Mamelodi Sundowns for about 13 years, many of which as the number one choice, Onyango has no intentions to leave Masandawana any time soon.

The veteran goalkeeper's current contract expires at the end of June, but he has since sent his representatives to facilitate a contract extension with the Premier Soccer League champions.

When asked about his desire to stay at the club even though he has played second fiddle to Ronwen Williams, Onyango's response was clear as day.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Yes, of course, my contract is coming to an end but we are in talks with the club to try and retain me," said Onyango, as per iDiski Times.

"I'm hoping that the club will retain me because the fans are like I’m going to be around the club next season. So for me, I’m happy with the decision that the club will take but we are still finalizing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onyango has won 10 league titles in the top flight, making him the most successful player as far as the league is concerned. He wants to add at least one more league crown to extend his record, but at the same time, he has one eye fixed on the future where he hopes for a different role at Chloorkop.

"The club looking at it and saying, ‘Denis, if you have the opportunity to go and become whatever you want, whether a goalkeeper coach or administrator you’re welcome to do that'.

"You know when one door closes the other opens. Of course the club is there, the opportunity is there and the club is really trying to help in whatever activity you want to do," added Onyango.

WHAT'S NEXT: With Reyaad Pieterse, Kennedy Mweene, Williams and on-loan Jody February expected to return from his loan deal at AmaZulu, it remains to be seen if Bafana Ba Style will be keen to hold on to the 38-year-old Onyango.