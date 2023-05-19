Denis Onyango addresses Mamelodi Sundowns future - 'Body still says I can play'

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is adamant he has several seasons at the top level before he'll contemplate retirement.

Onyango has won 10 PSL titles

Legendary keeper number two Williams

Onyango discusses his future

WHAT HAPPENED: At 38 years of age, Onyango's playing time at Premier Soccer League champions Sundowns is limited.

However, the legendary custodian - who won his 10th league title recently - insisted he is fit to continue playing.

Onyango argued the Brazilians need his experience and leadership before hinting he is far from hanging up his gloves.

WHAT HE SAID: "I still want to lift these trophies, the body still says I can [continue playing], maybe one or two more seasons you never know; but at the moment the club is saying you can still give us something," Onyango told PhalaPhala FM.

"I think the club also relies on my experience and the leadership that I try to bring into the changing room.

"So yeah the body still allows me to play a little bit longer. I have seen some players playing until there were 40 or 42. But we will see what the club thinks of me but I also have to listen to my body."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Onyango set a Sundowns record of 16 clean sheets in the 2015/16 season, but Ronwen Williams managed to get 18 this season to better the Ugandan.

"He is incredible; all the qualities that he has as a person and personality are great," Onyango stated before commenting on the recent PSL Awards proposals, where the custodian has been nominated in various categories.

"[Williams] came through and he competed and did well. All those nominations show that the club has signed a quality goalkeeper. Ronwen has shown that he is a quality goalkeeper, 18 clean sheets is massive. The best I did was 16 and what he did was incredible."

Backpagepix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onyango won three PSL titles with SuperSport United and seven with Masandawana.

However, the arrival of Williams at the beginning of the season has seen Onyango relegated to second choice.

This season, he has played just three games across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT: Onyango is expected to be named in the matchday squad on Saturday against Wydad Casablanca in the second leg of the Caf Champions League semi-finals.