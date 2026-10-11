Demiral sends a moving message to Saudi Arabia: the Kingdom is my second home

Merih Demiral has delivered a moving humanitarian message in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after the attack that targeted civilians in the country, with the Al-Ahli Saudi defender stressing that what is happening goes beyond the boundaries of sport, and that sympathy for the victims and support for their families is a duty that cannot be ignored.

The Turkey international spoke at the press conference ahead of the clash with Al-Wasl of the UAE, addressing the events before he turned to sporting matters. He expressed his sorrow at what the victims had suffered, wishing a swift recovery for the injured and mercy for those who lost their lives in the attack.

Demiral: my heart and prayers are with the victims and their families

Demiral said: "First of all, I would like to speak about what is happening in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is true that we work in the world of football, but there are humanitarian matters we cannot remain silent about."

He added: "I wish a swift recovery to all those injured in this terrorist attack, and I ask God to have mercy on those who lost their lives, and to grant their loved ones patience and strength. My heart and prayers are with the victims and their families, and I describe this attack as terrorist because it targets innocent civilians who have done nothing wrong, without any justification."

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Targeting civilians cannot be justified, the Al-Ahli man stressed, and sympathy for the injured and the families of the victims must come before any other consideration, even with players caught up in their competitions and footballing commitments.

"The Kingdom is my second home": a message of loyalty from the Al-Ahli defender

Saudi Arabia will overcome this ordeal, Demiral believes, and he recalled the attachment he feels to the Kingdom, a place he considers a second homeland after living there and feeling safe, comfortable and happy.

His closing words: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a strong country, and I am confident it will overcome this ordeal. It is my second home, and the country where we have always felt safe, comfortable and happy. The Kingdom will always be dear to my heart, and I wish it and its people lasting security and peace."

Before a word about Al-Wasl, then, came the humanitarian message. Demiral chose to stand alongside the victims and their families, voicing his hope that the country will regain its security and peace, and that the injured will overcome the effects of what happened.