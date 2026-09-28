Dembélé surprise is not the only one: Zidane shocks France stars against Belgium

All eyes turn to Monday evening and the eagerly awaited clash between Belgium and France in Group One of the UEFA Nations League. Anticipation is high after France manager Zinedine Zidane sprang a few surprises with his starting selection, leaving a number of big names on the bench.

Belgium set up in a 4-3-3, with Senne Lammens guarding the Red Devils' goal behind a back four of Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele and Joaquin Seys.

Roméo Lavia lines up alongside Youri Tielemans in midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne takes up an advanced role, tasked with leading the attacking build-up and creating danger.

Leading the front line is Charles De Ketelaere, flanked by Diego Moreira and Mika Godts, all looking to make home advantage and the crowd count against France.









Zidane's France line-up carried plenty of surprises. Chief among them was the absence of Ousmane Dembélé from the starting eleven, with Kylian Mbappé sidelined through injury.

The surprises didn't stop there. Several big names sit on the bench, foremost among them Rayan Cherki, Michael Olise, Adrien Rabiot and Jules Koundé, alongside Dembélé.

France also line up in a 4-3-3, led by Mike Maignan in goal, with Pierre Kalulu, Jérémy Jacquet, Maxence Lacroix and Andy Diouf in front of him.

Eduardo Camavinga and Maghnes Akliouche shoulder the supporting duties in midfield, while Lucas Da Cunha sits in the holding role, aiming to control the central areas.

Esteban Lepaul leads the France attack, alongside Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué, as they look to breach the Belgian defence and settle this European clash.











