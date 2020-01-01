Demba Ba strike condemns Kevin-Prince Boateng's Besiktas to 1-0 defeat over Istanbul Basaksehir
Kevin-Prince Boateng's first start for Besiktas ended on a losing note as the Black Eagles were defeated 1-0 by Istanbul Basaksehir courtesy of Demba Ba's goal.
Boateng made his debut last week, coming off the bench to score in the 3-0 victory over Gaziantep.
This time, he made the starting XI, but could not replicate the same form.
Rather it was Demba Ba who hit the target for the home team in the 50th minute, receiving the ball from outside the penalty area and then drilling in a low shot past Loris Karius.
Boateng played for the entire game, receiving a yellow card in the ninth minute for a foul.
He produced a total of three shots, 56 touches and 27 accurate passes (77.1%).
The 32-year Ghanaian was successful in all his three dribble attempts, while he also won seven of 12 ground duels.
Besiktas remain in seventh spot on the Super Lig table, while Istanbul Basaksehir move temporarily above Sivasspor at the top.