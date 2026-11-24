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Hours before the Court of Arbitration for Sport announced its eagerly awaited decision on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final dispute, Hafid Derradji, the Algerian commentator for beIN Sports, sent a message about the nature of the expected ruling. He warned against believing the decision would necessarily match the fans' expectations or wishes, and insisted that justice is not swayed by emotions or the pressure of media campaigns.

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Derradji posted on his "Twitter" page: "Anyone who believes the CAS decision will shock public opinion, or go against what is expected, is deluded. Rulings are not built on emotions or on media pressure campaigns, but on evidence, regulations and laws. There is a big difference between what some people wish for and what sporting justice decides."

It isn't the first time the Algerian commentator has weighed in on the row. He had already questioned where the Moroccan side got the information behind their report of an alleged phone call between Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation, and a member of the three-person arbitration panel examining the dispute, hours before the final ruling was announced.

French outlet "RMC Sport" had revealed that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's legal adviser wrote to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. His letter flagged an incident that allegedly took place on Sunday: a phone call between Abdoulaye Fall and the German lawyer sitting as one of the three arbitrators ruling on the case. The Moroccan side also reserved the right to take legal action.

Derradji zeroed in on how details of the alleged call had reached the Moroccans. Had a third party tipped them off? Had something leaked from within the circle around the case, or had the federation obtained the information from another source? He called these legitimate questions, given that the arbitration panel must be independent, confidential and impartial.

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The picture grew murkier when Vanessa Tracy, head of communications and media at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, denied the court had received any official appeal from the Moroccan federation over the alleged call, according to journalist Malang Sani. Senegal's federation rejected the accusations. Their secretary general, Abdoulaye Seydou Sow, dismissed the talk of an appeal as "imaginary", insisting Abdoulaye Fall does not know the arbitrators involved in the case and did not attend the hearing held on 8 October.