Delle ready to dethrone Orlando Pirates first-choice goalkeeper Sandilands

The 29-year-old feels he is edging closer to making his debut for the Buccaneers after recovering from an injury

goalkeeper Joris Delle believes he is ready to make his competitive debut for the Soweto giants.

The French shot-stopper joined the Buccaneers after parting ways with former Eredivisie champions prior to the start of the current season.

Delle revealed he has recovered from an injury which he picked up while training alone last month and he also discussed how he is adapting to the team's style of play.

“It was also part of the adaptation. We try to build up because the goalkeepers are involved in this situation to suit the game plan,” Delle told the club's official app.

“Now I am fit and ready to come into the team. It’s only the decision of the coach and I respect that because it’s not my part.

"I only need to focus on my work and the time will come for me to make the team."

Wayne Sandilands is the current Bucs first choice keeper having made seven appearances across all competitions this season.

Delle feels he is ready to dethrone the 36-year-old Sandilands and make sure he keeps clean sheets.

“Of course, I will try to give my contribution, but the most important thing for us is to actually win. My part is to make sure the team doesn’t concede goals," he added.

"With clean sheets, we can get results and that is my ambition when I come into the team."

Delle will be hoping Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena hands him his debut when they take on in a match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.