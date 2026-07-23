Deliberate obstruction or exclusion? Benzema rejects the most likely scenario and shocks Al-Hilal!

Fresh developments have emerged over the future of France's Karim Benzema at Saudi side Al-Hilal, with his situation still up in the air ahead of the new Roshn Saudi Pro League season.

British journalist Ben Jacobs reports that Al-Hilal's management have opened talks with Benzema to settle his future, while the club continue to weigh up their attacking options in the summer transfer market.

Benzema, according to the report, is adamant he wants a starting role. He has no wish to stay if the coaching staff plan to freeze him out or reduce him to a substitute next season.

Read also: From the heart of the scene: Will Ounahi join Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia?

The French striker also flatly rejects a scenario floated in some Saudi media: being registered only for the AFC Champions League Elite matches and left out of the domestic squad entirely.

Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are still scouring the strikers' market. They are considering a new frontman this window, and that signing could prove decisive in shaping Benzema's future at "the Leader" over the coming weeks.

Benzema joined Al-Hilal last January but struggled to make his mark, particularly in the big games. Even with him in the ranks, the Leader failed to land either the Roshn Pro League or the AFC Champions League Elite titles.