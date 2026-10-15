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imago-sport-1083627292.jpgNicolo Campo
Abobakr El Mokadem
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Del Piero sings the praises of Real Madrid's players and puts his finger on the reason for Roma's defeat

Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
L. Del Piero
Italy
Spain

"Roma do not need a complete overhaul"

Alessandro Del Piero, the Juventus legend, sang the praises of Real Madrid's players after their thrilling victory over Roma in the Champions League.

Trailing 3-1 at the Olimpico on Wednesday night, Real Madrid came back to win 4-3 and avoid their first Champions League defeat of the season in the second round of the league phase.

Del Piero said, according to the newspaper "AS": "We expected Roma to dominate the match, and they did. But on the other hand, these exceptional players (Real Madrid) need only 15 minutes to create three or four clear-cut chances. They have enormous ability and the experience to know that nothing is ever settled for good."

 He continued: "The Champions League has now become a competition open to every possibility. Even in situations where you feel relatively comfortable, as is the case when you are two goals ahead at home ten minutes from the end of the match after having played better."

On the hosts, he went on: "In my opinion, Roma do not need a complete reassessment. A reassessment is only necessary after a crushing 4-0 defeat or after losing three matches in a row, not after a match like this one."

The Italy legend added: "They lost because of a drop in concentration, but all they need is to get over the disappointment. This kind of defeat is what makes a team grow."

He noted: "I believe the Giallorossi have the potential, with a few adjustments, to become a top-class team."

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