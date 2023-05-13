Dejected Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane escorted by police after fans throw objects at him

Kaizer Chiefs missed out on an opportunity to qualify for African football next season after they suffered a loss at the hands of SuperSport United.

Chiefs miss out on African football

Zwane lambasts players

Amakhosi fans throw objects at Zwane

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a slender 1-0 loss against rivals SuperSport United in the penultimate game of the season on Saturday afternoon. The tie took place at Rustenburg Stadium and Gamphani Lungu was the goal hero for Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

As a result, Amakhosi's dream of returning to Caf football next season have evaporated as they can only finish in fourth spot in the league. This result was a blow to the Amakhosi faithful as this means Chiefs will miss out on African football next season.

Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane has once again lambasted his players, this time questioning their "attitude".

WHAT WAS SAID: "I have always been saying that our attitude sometimes is something that you cannot control. We were playing for the third spot and you win this game and close the gap, and that should come from you [as a player]," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

He added: "As a coach, you can come up with the tactics and everything. But I think they tried, there was a point where we looked like we were going to create something out of nothing.

"We made them look good because they did not not win the ball from us, we kept giving away the ball and we got punished again form sloppy defending. When you look at that goal, we could have done better in terms of defending but that has been the story of our season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs reached the final of the Champions League in 2021. Stuart Baxter is the last coach to lead the Glamour Boys to cup glory as Amakhosi's trophy cabinet continues to gather dust at Naturena. Meanwhile Hunt's side are still in contention for qualification for the Champions League.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori are tied on 51 points with Orlando Pirates who played out a one-all draw with Sekhukhune at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs, meanwhile, have now lost their 11th game of the season in the league and this result sums up what has been a challenge and high-pressure start to Zwane's career as a coach in the top flight.

The fans showed their disappointment in Zwane by throwing objects at him after the game and calling for the top brass to sack "10111" as he was escorted by police into the tunnel.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Zwane's side will battle with Cape Town City in the last game of the season next weekend, and this tie will be a contest to finish fourth. Chiefs are on 44 points while Eric Tinkler's side sit on 42 points.