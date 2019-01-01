Dejan Miladinovic confident Orlando Pirates will win trophies next season

Bucs' number one supporter remains confident that they will dethrone Masandawana as league champions next season

Orlando Pirates supporter Dejan Miladinovic says they lost the Premier Soccer League ( ) title when they drew 2-2 with Cape Town City, but he believes his club will bounce and win big things next season.

“The season is over and we will see what changes are made at the club and we are confident the team will improve. I hope we will sign good players that will add value,” Miladinovic told Goal.

“I hear the club has reportedly signed the guy from (Tebogo Tlolane) and (Fortune) Makaringe from . These are good players and we will welcome them if indeed the club has signed them and we have to consider that some players may be sold,” he said.

“I also heard that there’s a Zambian guy (Austin Muwowo), who might be signed and we are happy when the technical signs players to improve the team. We will have to continue where we left off,” he reacted.

“We had a great season and I am sure the guys are happy with their performances for the recent season. They did well and competed with for the league title, but it was not meant to be in the end,” said the supporter.

Miladinovic also praised Lorch, who won PSL Player of the Season award and Players' Player of the Season awards, and Goal of the Season accolade winner Vincent Pule.

“Yes definitely, we are very happy for them because they deserved the awards. They played good football and especially Lorch, he was outstanding for us and he helped the team,” said Miladinovic.

“I am confident the guys will come back fresh and perform well, I believe we will challenge for everything next season and we can be able to compete with Mamelodi Sundowns,” he remarked.

“From my side, I think we know each other as supporters and I want to urge the guys to come back and rally behind the club. We have a duty to support the players,” added the famous fan.

“Pirates is nothing without us and we have to create a good atmosphere for them during the games and we will come back to show that love the team once again,” he reaffirmed.

Article continues below

“Yeah, I think that game against City killed our hopes. We had a good chance of winning it because we had a good run before that game and the draw really hurt us,” said Miladinovic.

“We wanted to win and the guys gave their all to win in Cape Town, but it was not meant to be. Had we won in Cape Town, playing would just be a formality and we would not worry about what is happening between and Sundowns in the last match,” he said.

“We had a superior goal-difference over Sundowns and we would have won it easily, but football is like that and we are still proud of the boys and the coaches,” he concluded.