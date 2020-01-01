Defining month for Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ntshangase

The 26-year-old has already been linked with a possible return to Black Leopards but his fans will find out soon enough if he will stay at Amakhosi

The month of January could be a defining one for outcast Siphelele Ntshangase.

Ntshangase has struggled for game time under coach Ernst Middendorp this season.

In fact, he is yet to feature for the club, and it became clear earlier this campaign that Middendorp isn't Ntshangase's biggest fan.

In September, Middendorp told SAFM that Ntshangase's chances of breaking into the Amakhosi starting line-up were very slim, saying the Pongola-born player likes to make meaningless passes whenever he's given an opportunity to play.

“I don’t think Ntshangase is close to breaking into the starting team. He likes to pass, pass, pass, pass and then pass again. It looks nice but I’m sorry, football is about goals and results,” Middendorp told SAFM at the time.

Now, with the mid-season transfer window officially open, Ntshangase will soon find out whether he will be offloaded or remain to see out his current contract with the Glamour Boys.

Ntshangase is in his final six months of his contract with Amakhosi and reports already suggest that he will be released.

His agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane has constantly denied reports of Ntshangase's possible exit from the club.

However, the reality is that Ntshangase wants to play regularly but his place in the team is already taken and with Chiefs doing ever so well in the league, they may decide to let him finish the next six months of his career elsewhere.

Ntshangase made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Soweto giants last season, and even then, failed to make an immediate impact as he registered just two assists in the process.