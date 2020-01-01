Defiant in defeat, Nashville SC built to survive pitfalls that plagued MLS expansion predecessors

After watching the likes of FC Cincinnati and Minnesota United struggle out of the gate, one of this year's newcomers looks like they belong

From the moment Nashville SC's roster started to take shape, it became clear what the club was going for. This was a team that was interested in laying a foundation, a club that had learned from those that had come before them.

Nashville were expected to lose on Sunday, and that's exactly what they did. Facing off with that game-changing Atlanta team, Nashville SC fell 2-1 in the club's first MLS match. Just a few years after taking MLS by storm, Atlanta United played spoiler, walking into Nissan Stadium and emerging with all three points to open the MLS campaign. That was result was expected. None of it was surprising.

What was perhaps a little surprising, though, is that Nashville didn't truly look overmatched. There were moments were Atlanta dominated, sure, but it was nothing like the batterings that Minnesota or Cincinnati took in their opening few weeks. This Nashville team looked like a group with a plan, even if that plan didn't always work. Saturday's match showed that there's reason for optimism and that there's genuine hope that this team might just turn out okay.

From kickoff, you could see the mentality of each side. The hosts were riding high on adrenaline following a pregame experience that was uniquely Nashville. There were songs, guitars and energy from the nearly 60,000 fans packed into Nissan Stadium, and you could see it translate to the field. The problem was that it didn't translate particularly well. Nashville were all energy, but as sloppy as can be.

It took nine minutes for them to be punished through Ezequiel Barco, but it was at that moment that Nashville settled. Big-money signing Walker Zimmerman provided the club's first MLS goal later in the first half, giving the club it's first signature moment. That excitement was short-lived, with Atlanta midfielder Emerson Hyndman's controversial goal proving the difference. But, by and large, for 90 minutes, Nashville went toe-to-toe with an MLS Cup contender and didn't look overmatched or outclassed.

"It's not the result we wanted but you can tell that there's a lot of fight in this team and we're going to be pretty successful this year," Zimmerman said. "Not the result we wanted but I'm really proud of the effort against a good Atlanta side. We showed what we can do."

This was a starting XI composed of nine MLS veterans, some highly-coveted and some relative cast-offs. Zimmerman is a Best XI defender. Dax McCarty, named the club's captain, is a 15-year veteran that has faced every imaginable scenario in this league. Anibal Godoy has run midfields for years. David Accam and Dominique Badji have scored goals while Daniel Lovitz and Eric Miller have earned U.S. men's national team callups.

This was a group that, by and large, knew what they were getting into by joining this project. They knew that this road was a complicated one, and that nights like Saturday would be difficult to manage. Every player aside from Hany Mukhtar and Randall Leal had faced Atlanta United before and had seen where previous expansion teams have gotten wrong or right.

In 2017, Minnesota United gave up 11 goals in their first two games as the Loons were undone by their lack of MLS experience. Last season, FC Cincinnati were smashed by the eventual MLS Cup winners, the , in their debut on the way to setting the record for most goals conceded with 75.

Nashville shouldn't have those issues. This is a team built from the back forward, with veteran pieces making up the backline. Nashville may not always be sexy and the attacking unit may take a long, long time to get going, but this team has been built to avoid getting embarrassed week after week like the two above were.

Saturday night won't be Nashville's final loss of the season. There will be plenty more along the way as this team goes through all the growing pains that their predecessors have struggled through. Nashville will suffer some beatings against teams more talented, more composed and more familiar with one another. Such is the life of an expansion team. This road is never easy.

That road, though, may not be a treacherous or frustrating as many expected it to be. Nashville proved they belong on Saturday night, but any team can come out hot Day 1. Any team can feed off emotion and adrenaline for 90 minutes.

But doing that over a whole season? Keeping up this pace even as teams begin to figure you out? Handling the wear and tear of an MLS season as a group for the very first time? That's the big challenge, and now is where the hard part begins.