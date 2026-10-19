Defiant African Stars warn Orlando Pirates ahead of CAF Champions League second leg - 'We are not down and out'

Guther still confident

Orlando Pirates might hold a slender advantage heading into the second leg of their CAF Champions League clash, but African Stars coach Gerald Guther is refusing to concede defeat. The Buccaneers secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg held at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana, earning a crucial away goal that places them in the driver's seat. However, the slender margin has left the door open for a potential comeback, and Guther is adamant that his side can still progress to the next round of Africa's premier club competition.

Speaking with conviction regarding his team's prospects, Guther made it clear that the tie is still very much in the balance.

"Of course you know, we are not down and out, we still have another game to go, another 90 minutes and we're definitely planning to go out there and give it everything," the coach told SABC Sport.

Tactical belief and individual performances

Reflecting on the performance in Botswana, Guther was encouraged by how his players handled the pressure of the big stage.

"We were rubbing shoulders with some of the best players on the continent and I think we did well so I think it will be quite a bit of energy for us to feed off and come next week Friday, we are gonna leave everything on the field to make sure that we try and get what we deserve," Guther added.

A key part of African Stars' strategy involves their South African duo, defender Liyema Dopholo and midfielder Liam April, who both featured prominently in the first leg. Guther was full of praise for the pair, highlighting their discipline and potential to influence the return fixture. He believes there is still another level for these players to reach as they return to their home country to represent the Namibian champions. Their familiarity with the South African football environment could prove to be a vital asset for Guther as he prepares his tactical blueprint.

"They are very important members of the squad, good boys, very disciplined, on and off the field. I think that they did very well today but I know that there is more, I know they can bring more and I'm pretty sure after this particular match that will be something to see from the boys."

The coach clearly expects his South African imports to lead by example when the stakes are highest, potentially providing the spark needed to overturn the aggregate deficit against the pre-match favourites.

Overcoming adversity for the second leg

The Namibian outfit also boasts creative talent in the form of Lawrence Doeseb, a midfielder who caused significant problems for the Orlando Pirates defence during the first half of the opening leg despite only recently recovering from a bout of 'flu.

With a full week to recover and prepare, Guther expects a fitter and sharper Doeseb to be available for the trip to Johannesburg. The return of key players to full fitness will be essential if African Stars are to find the goals they need to silence the Orlando faithful. Pirates will be wary of the threat posed by a team with nothing to lose, especially given the narrow nature of the score line from the first encounter. The Buccaneers' slender lead means that a single goal from the visitors would completely change the complexion of the tie.

As the countdown to the second leg begins, the pressure will be on Pirates to finish the job they started in Botswana.



