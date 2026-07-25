PSV lost 3-1 to Villarreal in the first public friendly of their pre-season. Ruben van Bommel returned to the starting XI for the Eindhoven side after almost a year of injury misery, but watched from the bench as his team paid for defensive blunders after the break.

PSV started brightly. After two minutes, Alassane Pléa had a chance after a fine move and cross from Sven Mijnans, then Dennis Man and Tygo Land also threatened without beating the Spanish goalkeeper.

More than ten minutes in, Villarreal seized complete control. Former Ajax forward Georges Mikautadze had three big chances in a matter of minutes, but goalkeeper Matej Kovar denied him twice and watched another effort drift wide.

From there, PSV's defence looked particularly vulnerable. Kovar carelessly gave the ball away in the build-up, Flamingo made an error and Mikautadze again found himself free in front of goal, but Villarreal failed to punish the many gifts.

At the other end, PSV created little that was clear-cut. Van Bommel picked out Pléa with a cross from the left, but the striker slipped as he shaped to shoot, while Man headed a quickly taken free-kick over the bar shortly before half-time.

After the break, Bosz sent Amir Bouhamdi on for Van Bommel, but the pattern of the match initially stayed the same. Villarreal kept missing chances and Kovar kept PSV alive with several fine saves, including when Mikautadze again raced through one-on-one.

Then, in the 66th minute, the deserved opener finally came. After Pléa lost possession, Mikautadze burst clear of the PSV defence, rounded Kovar and rolled the ball into the empty net for 0-1. Six minutes later, Thiam easily turned in a cross for the second Spanish goal: 0-2.

Mauro Júnior unexpectedly dragged PSV back into the game in the 75th minute by punishing clumsy defending from Villarreal. Any hope of a comeback vanished within a minute, though, because after another error by Kovar, Cabanes made it 1-3.

Next up for PSV is the annual friendly against FC Eindhoven on Wednesday, after which the season officially begins next Sunday with the Johan Cruyff Shield against AZ.