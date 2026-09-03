Defending his interests after losing Mbappé: Eto'o reveals the secret behind his strong support for Infantino

Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, has thrown his weight behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino, despite the wide-ranging criticism the latter has faced over his controversial project to market World Cup-related rights.

Infantino has come under significant pressure following an incomplete project to sell shares of the World Cup's commercial rights to private-sector investors, amid escalating disputes with UEFA.

The former Barcelona legend, though, sees things differently. Speaking to French newspaper "L'Équipe", Eto'o argued that Infantino's policies offer African football a genuine opportunity to develop.

Eto'o explained: "We are already selling football. Who finances football? It is the companies that buy space for communication and advertising. And who owns these companies? Europe too looks after its interests under pressure from the clubs."

"Why are we judged when we too seek to protect our interests?" he added. "Today, President Infantino gives Africans a chance to dream of developing football."

The Cameroonian Federation chief also credited Infantino with developing the infrastructure of African football, explaining: "He has contributed to the improvement of African football. You would not have seen this number of federation headquarters that have been built."

Major challenges facing the African federations

Turning to the ongoing dispute between UEFA and FIFA, Eto'o stressed that the reality for African federations differs enormously from that of their European counterparts.

"UEFA is an important federation for FIFA and contributes a great deal to football, but it should not be regarded as the only or the most important federation," he said. "This is a biased debate."

He added: "People do not realise the scale of the challenges faced by the presidents of federations in Africa. Do you think we can play football without governments? There are federations that rely 95 or even 100% on state funds, which in turn face major challenges."

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"If we had 20 million we would have Mbappé and Tchouaméni"

Money lies at the heart of it. Eto'o highlighted the huge financial disparities African federations face, insisting that a lack of resources feeds directly into the development of talent and infrastructure.

"We can never have the same view of things," he said. "When you see some federations whose budgets do not exceed 150,000 euros, how can they compete against the major nations?"

"No one asks how some presidents of African federations manage to organise football in their countries," he added. "And when a flight of talent occurs, they direct their criticism at us."

He continued: "If we in Cameroon had a budget of between 20 and 40 million dollars a year, we would certainly have Mbappé, Tchouaméni and others. And we would organise our football better."

Both Mbappé and Tchouaméni have Cameroonian roots, but the pair chose to represent France.

For Eto'o, the continent's circumstances make any comparison between African and European federation presidents unfair. "How do you want me to think in the same way that a European federation president thinks?" he asked.

He explained: "There are young people who travel 20 kilometres simply because they dream of becoming footballers, because there is no pitch near their homes. How many pitches are there in Paris?"

Eto'o signed off by defending Infantino's initiatives once more, saying: "Why should we Africans prevent ourselves from dreaming, and from building our countries in this way? And that comes through initiatives such as President Infantino's initiative."