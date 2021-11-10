Defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns ‘breaks my heart’ – Rivers Angels’ Okon

Coach Edwin Okon is heartbroken by Rivers Angels’ defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in Tuesday’s Caf Women's Champions League match.

Following their 3-0 defeat to AS FAR in their opening match, the reigning Nigerian queens were hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Banyana Ba Style.

Unfortunately, that was not the case as they were silenced 1-0 at the Al Salam Stadium, with Zanele Nhlapho netting the winner in the 17th minute.

As a result of that defeat, the Port Harcourt-based outfit have crashed out of the competition. And the former Nigeria head coach is distraught by the result despite the numerous chances his team had.

“It was a good game, but not from our side,” Okon told Caf website.

“We created many chances but did not score. But the goal we conceded, that is what makes me unhappy.

“This defeat breaks my heart as a coach.”

On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Jerry Tshabalala is unhappy with his side’s display despite the positive result – as they could not score more than a goal.

He is now looking forward to their last preliminary game against AS FAR, a team he tagged as ‘dangerous’.

“It was a very tough game for us, we tried to play our football, but it was very difficult,” he said.

“I’ve seen ASFAR more than once, it will be an open game as they like to play in a way similar to us.

“They will be very dangerous. Anything can happen in football, so we have to be cautious.

“We are not the team that plays defensively, we will not sit back, we will attack. We have to keep possession as much as we can.”

Before heading back to Nigeria, Rivers Angels will square up against Kenya’s Vihiga Queens on November 12 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Vihiga won their first game of the championship with a 2-0 triumph over their Moroccan opponents. The goals were scored by Violet Wanyonyi and Jentrix Shikangwa.

Victory over Okon’s team will see them earn a place in the quarter-finals.