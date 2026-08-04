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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Deco in Madrid: a serious move by Barcelona to breach Atletico's defences and snatch Alvarez

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Barça refuses to give up

A press report on Tuesday revealed a major development in Barcelona's pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez this summer. 

Julian Alvarez (26) tops Barcelona's wishlist, and the club have already taken serious steps to land the Argentine striker.

Atletico Madrid, so far, still refuse to sanction the move despite the player's desire to join Barca. A visit from the club's delegation on Tuesday, though, could speed up negotiations over Julian.

Sporting director Deco and his assistant Joao Amaral travelled to Madrid today to push the Alvarez deal forward, according to "Mundo Deportivo".

The Argentine is their man to bolster the attack, and Barcelona know the player's wish to leave Atletico could smooth the path.

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Deco and Joao Amaral are set to meet Fernando Hidalgo, Julian Alvarez's agent, within the coming hours, the newspaper added.

Alvarez is tied to Atletico Madrid until 2030. Barcelona hope he will make another gesture to confirm he wants out.

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