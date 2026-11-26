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Turkish side Trabzonspor came away with a valuable 2-1 win over their hosts, Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia, on Thursday evening in the fourth round of the Conference League.

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Trabzonspor's Sidney Lopes Cabral turned the ball into his own net in the 33rd minute to hand CSKA Sofia the lead, and the Turkish side went in behind at the break.

They refused to fold. Egyptian star Mohamed Salah levelled in the 69th minute, finishing off a precise pass from Batista Mendy.

The visitors kept pushing forward, and it paid off. Salah turned provider with a cross, and Noah Saviolo converted it to snatch a late winner.

Victory lifts Trabzonspor to nine points and eighth place. CSKA Sofia are stuck on a single point.