Decision not to award Kaizer Chiefs penalty against Mamelodi Sundowns debatable - insists Khanye

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Junior Khanye has hinted Mamelodi Sundowns were fortunate not to concede a penalty last weekend.

Downs controversially eliminated Chiefs from MTN8

Amakhosi felt they deserved a penalty

Khanye weighs on the incident

WHAT HAPPENED: With the semi-final second-leg match of the MTN8 between Sundowns and Chiefs ending in a 2-1 win in favour of the former, Thapelo Maseko appeared to have kicked Mduduzi Mdantsane in the penalty.

Referee Luxolo Badi ignored desperate calls from the players to award Amakhosi a penalty that, potentially, could have changed the general outcome of the game.

The Glamour Boys legend Doctor Khumalo and ex-Downs captain Hlompho Kekana felt the Soweto giants deserved a penalty.

Article continues below

However, Khanye is adamant the situation is debatable and with another official, it could have gone either way.

WHAT HE SAID: "Having looked at the penalty, I think it’s debatable, that’s my opinion," Khanye told iDiski Times.

Next matches PSL KZC SEK Info PSL MLS STL Info

"Yes there was a touch but I’m not sure it was big enough but someone else would have given it.

"I would also understand if someone else gave it and I also understand why it wasn’t given. If another referee gave it I wouldn’t even debate it, same as the one who didn't.

"What I’m trying to say is that the decision was always going to be two ways because another referee would have given it on another day."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Prior to the game against Amakhosi, Masandawana had defeated Orlando Pirates by a solitary goal courtesy of Lucas Ribeiro after Themba Zwane had been fouled.

Khanye believes the spot kick was awarded because the Brazilians' captain exaggerated the situation to convince the referee.

"Even with the Themba Zwane situation I can’t say his touch was more than this one. There was a foul on Themba in the box but he also ‘bought it,'" the former winger continued.

"Yes there was a foul but the way he stretched out it was the doing of an experienced player. He is too smart. Yes, he was fouled but that stretch wasn’t warranted.

"So even him another referee may have not given. I can’t compare because they are more or less the same, yes Themba was fouled but I don’t think it was enough, and I wouldn’t have given the penalty because the touch wasn’t enough even Mshishi’s against Pirates I wouldn’t have given it," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' elimination from the MTN8 piles pressure on coach Molefi Ntseki who was brought to help the club win first silverware since the 2014/15 season.

The team seems to be out of the race for the Premier Soccer League title, despite the season being in its early stages, and the only hope for them is the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Amakhosi faithful hope their team can turn their campaign around and post positive results across all competitions consistently.