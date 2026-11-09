The Egyptian Football Association are mourning Hamdi Hamdan, the former head coach of Aswan and the Egyptian youth national team.

Hamdan died on Sunday after suffering a sudden heart attack. His passing has plunged Aswan into grief, with the club mourning one of its own and one of its sporting icons.

An official statement from the Egyptian Football Association on Monday read: "The Egyptian Football Association, headed by engineer Hany Abo Rida, along with the board of directors, the secretary-general and all employees, mourns with deep sorrow and grief Hamdi Hamdan, the former head coach of Aswan club and the Egyptian youth national team."

The statement continued: "The association offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to Almighty God to envelop him in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace."

Aswan's board of directors, headed by Counsellor Dr Al-Shafei Saleh, have declared three days of mourning across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to mark Hamdan's death.