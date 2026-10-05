Dean Huijsen has come under heavy fire online. In a photo with Real Madrid team-mate Thiago Pitarch, the central defender can be seen on his phone in the car.

A photo of Huijsen is spreading quickly online. Real Madrid fans are far from happy with the image and have reacted in large numbers to what he is doing.

"Real Madrid have spoiled this boy far too much. He surely thinks the media will not blow up this image...," someone replied.

"Texting and driving at the same time. And then also posting it on the internet. Stupid beyond belief...," another posted. "My club is full of idiots and criminals. It is a shame to see us slipping so far," wrote a Real Madrid fan.

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"Dear Florentino (Perez, ed.), please act. Better late than never. These unbearable types are ruining the image of the biggest club on the planet," it further reads.

During the last international break, Huijsen was again called up by Spain after head coach Luis de la Fuente left him out for the 2026 World Cup.

For Real Madrid's next match, he is suspended after seeing red just before the international break in the Madrid derby against Atlético, a 2-1 defeat.