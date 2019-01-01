Dean Furman will choose between the PSL and an English league

The Bafana Bafana midfielder has already expressed interest to return to Europe next season

SuperSport United captain Dean Furman says he is open to remain at the Pretoria side as he ponders his future ahead of the expiration of his contract with the club at the end of the season.

Last week, Furman announced he is returning to Europe and will not be playing in the Premier Soccer League ( ) when his current contract runs out.

But in his latest remarks, the 31-year-old former and Doncaster Rovers midfielder has suggested he has not completely shut the door on staying at SuperSport.

“What is true is that my contract is up at the end of the season but what I will say is that I initially came here for 3 years and was probably looking to leave after 3 years,” said Furman as per Far Post.

“But each time I sat down with Stan Matthews he convinced me to stay so what I have said to the club is that after these 2 games [in December] we will sit down with the board, Stan Matthews and the coach [Kaitano Tembo] and have a good discussion about my future and if it remains here, [then] fantastic and if it remains elsewhere then we will also consider that.”

Furman also said that his next decision will also be influenced by his family and intention to continue playing international football with the national team.

“There are many different aspects that are going into this decision. It’s a family decision but of course it’s also a football decision and I grew up in the UK playing my football there and I still would like to go back and play in the Leagues there at some stage and I am not growing any younger,” he said.

Article continues below

“First and foremost I have to consider my football career and there is a lot still to play for I am still involved with Bafana Bafana so I want to be playing at a level where I can still be recognised by the national team but also SuperSport is a fantastic club and over the years we have managed to win 4 trophies and played in 7 Cup finals and that’s what drives you as a footballer.

“To stay here would be great because I know we are going to be highly competitive but also there are few other considerations that are going into my decision but as I said I am going to sit down with the club and iron out my future and hopefully we come to a decision that’s going to suit all parties.”

There has also been reported interest in Furman’s services by SuperSport’s Pretoria rivals .