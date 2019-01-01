Dean Furman: PSL players will work hard to impress Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter ahead of 2019 Afcon

The experienced midfield maestro has explained why he is looking beyond Matsatsantsa's last five league games

SuperSport United captain Dean Furman says every player in the Premier Soccer League ( ) will work hard to impress Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter ahead of the 2019 Caf (Afcon) finals.

“This is an interesting time now. Everyone has these remaining games to prove their worth, show the coach that they are ready to be in that squad,” Furman said to Independent Media.

SuperSport are placed sixth on the PSL standings with left with five games to wrap up their PSL campaign and the international says it is exciting times for every national team player.

Bafana Bafana were pitted against Cote d’Ivoire, Namibia and during Friday's Afcon draw and Furman is keen to scure a spot in the final 23-man squad for the tournament.

“There’s a carrot dangling for everyone. There’s something great at the end of these games,” he added.

However, SuperSport's focus is on the Tshwane derby on Wednesday night against , who are desperately looking for a win to close the gap on leaders, at the top of the log table.

“Everyone is going to be trying to put their best foot forward and be on their best form to make sure that they are in the Afcon squad,” concluded the 30-year-old.