RB Leipzig have struck a verbal agreement with Roma to sign Moroccan midfielder Neil El Aynaoui, moving the deal close to completion.

Florian Plettenberg of "Sky Sport Germany" reports that the two clubs reached agreement yesterday evening. The 25-year-old will join Leipzig on a one-season loan worth 4 million euros, with a purchase option set at 25 million euros.

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Both clubs are still tying up the final details. El Aynaoui is due to undergo a medical and sign the contracts soon, completing the move before the transfer deadline.

According to Plettenberg, Leipzig had made him their preferred choice this summer to fill the number 6 or 8 midfield role.

One of Morocco's key players, El Aynaoui joined Roma in the summer of 2025 from French club Lens on a five-year contract.

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